more-than-2-million-cases-of-coronavirus-reported-worldwide

The novel coronavirus pandemic passed another grim milestone on Wednesday, with more than two million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, reported worldwide.

Numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University show the outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 128,071 people, with Italy reporting the most fatalities at 21,067.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, the number of total confirmed cases worldwide was 2,000,984.

The United States remained the hardest-hit nation on Wednesday, with more than 609,696 COVID-19 infections — more than double Spain, which reported the second most cases at 177,633.

Meanwhile, the latest numbers tallied from across Canada’s provincial health authorities counted at least 27,063 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

