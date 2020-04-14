Health

More than 2 million people worldwide have contracted the novel coronavirus

Avatar
By Global News
more-than-2-million-people-worldwide-have-contracted-the-novel-coronavirus

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. has enough PPE at this time to fight COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Saturday...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

CALGARY — Canadian oil wells will continue to be shut down amid weak global oil prices despite an agreement to limit production struck...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New York’s coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 even as the lack of fresh hot spots in the U.S. or elsewhere in the world yielded a ray of optimism and fueled discussions Monday about how some places might begin to reopen.

The brunt of the disease has been felt most heavily in New York, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, but grim projections of a virus that would spread with equal ferocity to other corners of America and the world have not yet materialized after more than a month of measures meant to blunt its impact. Even so, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 2 million on Monday.

The death toll in populous states such as Florida and Pennsylvania was on par with some individual counties outside New York City. Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city and a hub for immigrant communities and business travelers in the energy industry, has been largely spared compared to other parts of the U.S. As Colorado deaths surpassed 300 on Monday, Gov. Jared Polis compared that figure to New York’s thousands and called it “a tragic indication of our success in Colorado.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

Officials around the world worried that halting quarantine and social-distancing measures could easily undo the hard-earned progress that those steps have achieved in slowing the spread.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleEmployee at Balzac, Alberta Amazon warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Employee at Balzac, Alberta Amazon warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
An employee at Amazon’s distribution centre in Balzac, Alta., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed. In an emailed statement, Amazon said...
Read more

Coronavirus: 25 dead at west-end Toronto long-term care home to date

Health Global News - 0
The executive director of a long-term care home in Toronto’s west end says 25 residents have died to date due to coronavirus. Evelyn MacDonald, executive...
Read more

International soccer might not resume until 2021 due to COVID-19: top FIFA official

Health Global News - 0
Most international soccer might not be played until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions and the need to give club competitions the chance...
Read more

Coronavirus deaths in Canada hit 780, total cases surpass 25,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now surpassed 25,000, including 780 deaths, according to provincial figures released across the country Monday. The new figures...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv