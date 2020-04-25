More than 20,000 people have died of COVID-19 in U.K. hospitals: officials

By Staff The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2020 10:50 am

Updated April 25, 2020 11:19 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:14Coronavirus around the world: April 24, 2020

WATCH: Coronavirus around the world on April 24, 2020

Britain‘s confirmed tally of hospital deaths among people with the coronavirus has topped 20,000, making it the fifth country to reach the grim milestone.

The government says 20,319 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, an increase of 813 from the day before. The figure doesn’t include deaths in nursing homes, which are likely to number in the thousands.

Britain is the fourth European country after Italy, Spain and France to reach 20,000 deaths. The United States has recorded more than 50,000 coronavirus fatalities.

There are signs the U.K. outbreak has peaked, with the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus declining. But the government says it is too soon to ease a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 23 and extended to May 7.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS