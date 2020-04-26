more-than-2,500-coronavirus-deaths-in-canada-as-confirmed-cases-cross-46k

Novel coronavirus cases in Canada approached the 47,000 mark on Sunday as the death toll climbed to 2,560.

Tallied daily based on updates from provincial health authorities across Canada, the numbers also include at least 17,328 recoveries from the virus and 728,546 tests. Nationwide, the number of cases totalled 46,848.

Approximately half of all of Canada’s COVID-19 cases are in Quebec, which reported 24,107 cases. Ontario’s 14,432 cases are close to a third of the country’s total. Both provinces have been grappling with outbreaks in long-term care homes.

Quebec’s death toll rose by 69 on Sunday, totalling 1,515 since the pandemic began. More than 5,300 people in the province are considered recovered.



A mobile hospital is shown at the Jacques Lemaire arena in the Montreal suburb of LaSalle, Sunday, April 26, 2020.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario reported 437 new cases — its lowest increase since April 13 — as well as 24 deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the province to 835. The province’s Ministry of Long-Term Care reported 654 deaths in residents and patients at Ontario’s long-term care homes.

