More than 2,500 coronavirus deaths in Canada as confirmed cases cross 46K

Global News
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province provides funding for Family Caregivers of B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will provide Family Caregivers of B.C with $1 million.
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

VANCOUER, B.C. — Energy projects like an LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic...
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. - The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the...
Global News

Novel coronavirus cases in Canada approached the 47,000 mark on Sunday as the death toll climbed to 2,560.

Tallied daily based on updates from provincial health authorities across Canada, the numbers also include at least 17,328 recoveries from the virus and 728,546 tests. Nationwide, the number of cases totalled 46,848.

Approximately half of all of Canada’s COVID-19 cases are in Quebec, which reported 24,107 cases. Ontario’s 14,432 cases are close to a third of the country’s total. Both provinces have been grappling with outbreaks in long-term care homes. 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec’s death toll rose by 69 on Sunday, totalling 1,515 since the pandemic began. More than 5,300 people in the province are considered recovered.

A mobile hospital is shown at the Jacques Lemaire arena in the Montreal suburb of LaSalle, Sunday, April 26, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario reported 437 new cases — its lowest increase since April 13 — as well as 24 deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the province to 835. The province’s Ministry of Long-Term Care reported 654 deaths in residents and patients at Ontario’s long-term care homes.  

Previous articleNew York state’s daily coronavirus death toll drops below 400 for 1st time in April

New York state's daily coronavirus death toll drops below 400 for 1st time in April

New York's daily coronavirus death toll dropped to below 400, less than half of the deaths recorded at the height of the coronavirus crisis...
Tam says coronavirus measures yielding 'encouraging results,' slowing death toll

Canada's top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures...
Province provides funding for Family Caregivers of B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will provide Family Caregivers of B.C with $1 million.
Conservative finance critic says coronavirus programs amount to 'freakonomics'

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre took aim at the Liberals' coronavirus stimulus programs on Sunday, saying that while his party supports compensating Canadians amid the...
