Morgan Churchill wins B.C. Achievement Community Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Librarian Morgan Churchill is one of this year’s recipients of the B.C. Achievement Community Awards.

The BC Achievement Foundation is an independent foundation established in 2003 whose mission is to honour excellence and inspire achievement.

Morgan Churchill is the Children’s Services and Program Coordinator for the Fort St. John Public Library. A mentor to colleagues and parents, Morgan inspires achievement in early childhood education and has successfully built relationships with other organizations, newcomers, and the School District while working diligently to ensure the library and community at large is a safe and educational space.

“These days more than ever, our communities are made stronger by British Columbians who go above and beyond,” said Premier John Horgan. “Thanks go to all of the BC Achievement 2020 Community Award recipients for helping build a better province for everyone.”

The recipients of the 2020 Community Award are:

Aisha Amijee, Surrey

Dr. Paige Axelrood, Vancouver

Domingo (Dom) Bautista, Richmond

Duncan Bernardo, Vancouver

Morgan Churchill, Fort St. John

Dr. Mary Anne Cooper, Port Moody

Carolyn Duerksen, Prince George

Lorrie Fleming, 70 Mile House

Julie Fowler, Wells

Bonnie Harvey, Cranbrook

Gloria Kravac, Burnaby

Larissa Lapierre, Port Coquitlam

Steven (Steve) Little, Terrace

Jacqueline Macgregor, Chilliwack

Myles Mattila, Kelowna

Valerie Murray, Victoria

Leigh Pearson, Coldstream

Sarjeet Purewal, Surrey

John Ranta, Cache Creek

Ivan Sayers, Vancouver

Steven (Steve) Sorensen, Sooke

Carolina Tatoosh, Port Alberni

Jim Terrion, Prince George

Dr. Andrea Walsh, Victoria

Shayne Williams, New Westminster

The recipients of the 2020 Community Award will be recognized in a formal presentation ceremony in Victoria, in the presence of the Honourable Janet Austin, OBC, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. Each recipient will receive a certificate and a medallion designed by B.C. artist Robert Davidson, OC, OBC. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony planned for the end of April has been postponed to a future date to be announced.