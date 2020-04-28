News

Morgan Churchill wins B.C. Achievement Community Award

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Morgan Churchill working at the FSJ Library.

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Librarian Morgan Churchill is one of this year’s recipients of the B.C. Achievement Community Awards.

The BC Achievement Foundation is an independent foundation established in 2003 whose mission is to honour excellence and inspire achievement.

Morgan Churchill is the Children’s Services and Program Coordinator for the Fort St. John Public Library. A mentor to colleagues and parents, Morgan inspires achievement in early childhood education and has successfully built relationships with other organizations, newcomers, and the School District while working diligently to ensure the library and community at large is a safe and educational space.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“These days more than ever, our communities are made stronger by British Columbians who go above and beyond,” said Premier John Horgan. “Thanks go to all of the BC Achievement 2020 Community Award recipients for helping build a better province for everyone.”

The recipients of the 2020 Community Award are:

  • Aisha Amijee, Surrey
  • Dr. Paige Axelrood, Vancouver
  • Domingo (Dom) Bautista, Richmond
  • Duncan Bernardo, Vancouver
  • Morgan Churchill, Fort St. John
  • Dr. Mary Anne Cooper, Port Moody
  • Carolyn Duerksen, Prince George
  • Lorrie Fleming, 70 Mile House
  • Julie Fowler, Wells
  • Bonnie Harvey, Cranbrook
  • Gloria Kravac, Burnaby
  • Larissa Lapierre, Port Coquitlam
  • Steven (Steve) Little, Terrace
  • Jacqueline Macgregor, Chilliwack
  • Myles Mattila, Kelowna
  • Valerie Murray, Victoria
  • Leigh Pearson, Coldstream
  • Sarjeet Purewal, Surrey
  • John Ranta, Cache Creek
  • Ivan Sayers, Vancouver
  • Steven (Steve) Sorensen, Sooke
  • Carolina Tatoosh, Port Alberni
  • Jim Terrion, Prince George
  • Dr. Andrea Walsh, Victoria
  • Shayne Williams, New Westminster

The recipients of the 2020 Community Award will be recognized in a formal presentation ceremony in Victoria, in the presence of the Honourable Janet Austin, OBC, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. Each recipient will receive a certificate and a medallion designed by B.C. artist Robert Davidson, OC, OBC. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony planned for the end of April has been postponed to a future date to be announced.

