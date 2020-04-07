News

Most open burning to be banned in British Columbia

Avatar
By Tracy Teves
Forest Fire. Photo by BC Wildfire Service

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Coastal Gaslink donates $100,000 to United Way of Northern BC.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Coastal Gaslink donated $100,000 to the United Way of Northern BC's (UWNBC) COVID-19 Relief...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Most open burning to be banned in British Columbia

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - According to the BC government, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout British Columbia to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Vandekamp returns as General Manager and Head Coach for GP Storm

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie Storm have announced the return of Mike Vandekamp as General Manager and...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – According to the BC government, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout British Columbia to reduce human-caused wildfires, although campfires will still be allowed.

As of noon (Pacific time) on Thursday, April 16, 2020, the following activities will be restricted and will remain in effect until the public is notified:

  • Category 2 open fires;
  • Category 3 open fires;
  • Resource Management open fires;
  • the use of fireworks;
  • the use of sky lanterns; and
  • the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description (except when used for a campfire).
  • Campfires will still be allowed during this time

The government says the prohibitions apply to all public and private land within British Columbia unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw). It is recommended you check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

To view a poster explaining different categories of open burning; CLICK HERE

To view a map of the affected areas; CLICK HERE 

The government believes this will help reduce the demands on firefighting resources by implementing open burning prohibitions. The bans will also impact the reduction of wildfire smoke on air quality and public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These open burning prohibitions also support the BC Centre for Disease Control’s recommendation to help reduce excess air pollution in airsheds throughout the province.

According to the government, all illegal fires will be investigated, and charges may be laid under the Wildfire Act or Wildfire Regulation, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/ or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Canadian Grand Prix postponed due to pandemic
Next articleCoronavirus: How B.C. is ‘bending’ the curve and why there’s hope for Ontario and Quebec

More Articles Like This

Coastal Gaslink donates $100,000 to United Way of Northern BC.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Coastal Gaslink donated $100,000 to the United Way of Northern BC's (UWNBC) COVID-19 Relief fund for Northern BC. According to...
Read more

Vandekamp returns as General Manager and Head Coach for GP Storm

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie Storm have announced the return of Mike Vandekamp as General Manager and Head Coach. A veteran junior hockey...
Read more

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it's started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border,...
Read more

Prime Minister Trudeau announces further progress on fight against COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Trudeau announced further progress under Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. According to Trudeau, the Federal Government is building...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv