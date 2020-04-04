Health

Mother of deceased B.C. teen actor Logan Williams says funeral on hold due to COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
mother-of-deceased-bc.-teen-actor-logan-williams-says-funeral-on-hold-due-to-covid-19

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The mother of a Coquitlam, B.C., actor who passed away suddenly at the age of 16 says the novel coronavirus pandemic has put her son’s funeral plans on hold, forcing her to grieve alone.

Logan Williams was best known for playing the young Barry Allen on The Flash, the popular CW television series that films in the Metro Vancouver area. He also starred in episodes of Supernatural and When Calls the Heart.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, told Global News her son passed away Thursday. The cause of death has not been released.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“He was just the most beautiful boy,” she said through tears. “Just way too young to die.

“He was extremely talented and funny, and he was just so determined.”

3:56Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Bonnie Henry on restricting vacation home travel and religious gatherings

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Bonnie Henry on restricting vacation home travel and religious gatherings

Williams said Logan told her he wanted to be an actor at the age of 10, and, despite her misgivings, they connected with an agent who quickly booked an audition on the Hallmark movie The Color of Rain.

Story continues below advertisement

Logan got the part, and his career took off from there.

Advertisement

“He was just a natural at everything he did.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: 29 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia
Next articleCoronavirus: Experts caution against the ‘inexact science’ of COVID-19 modelling

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Cruise ship docking in Miami after 2 passenger deaths

Health Global News - 0
Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida. Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said in an email Saturday...
Read more

Health officials in Atlantic Canada report 40 new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 4, 2020 2:36 pm Updated April 4, 2020 2:39 pm The four Atlantic provinces are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19...
Read more

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the Provincial...
Read more

Coronavirus: B.C. health officials provide Saturday update on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
B.C. health officials will provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at a press conference on Saturday. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv