Mother of deceased B.C. teen actor Logan Williams says funeral on hold due to COVID-19

The mother of a Coquitlam, B.C., actor who passed away suddenly at the age of 16 says the novel coronavirus pandemic has put her son’s funeral plans on hold, forcing her to grieve alone.

Logan Williams was best known for playing the young Barry Allen on The Flash, the popular CW television series that films in the Metro Vancouver area. He also starred in episodes of Supernatural and When Calls the Heart.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, told Global News her son passed away Thursday. The cause of death has not been released.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“He was just the most beautiful boy,” she said through tears. “Just way too young to die.

“He was extremely talented and funny, and he was just so determined.”

3:56Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Bonnie Henry on restricting vacation home travel and religious gatherings

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Bonnie Henry on restricting vacation home travel and religious gatherings

Williams said Logan told her he wanted to be an actor at the age of 10, and, despite her misgivings, they connected with an agent who quickly booked an audition on the Hallmark movie The Color of Rain.

Story continues below advertisement

Logan got the part, and his career took off from there.

Advertisement

“He was just a natural at everything he did.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS