MP Marilyn Gladu refutes controversial comments on unproven COVID-19 treatments

By Global News
Global News

Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu is arguing that her comments were “taken out of context” after direct quotes and audio show her promoting a controversial and unproven treatment for COVID-19 and calling for people to get back to work.

Gladu tweeted that her “comments were taken out of context and do not accurately represent the full plan needed,” adding that Canadians “have questions about how the [government] is preparing for future waves of this pandemic and whether or not they will fast track new medications.”

My comments were taken out of context and do not accurately represent the full plan needed. We are in an unprecedented health crisis right now and Canadians rely on advice from health experts that is based on evidence and research./1 https://t.co/yzhOyjWq9l

— Marilyn Gladu (@MPMarilynGladu) April 15, 2020

In an interview conducted by Melanie Irwin of Blackburn News on April 14 and published the following day, Gladu specifically refers to the treatment of “hydroxychloroquine, with azithromycin and zinc sulphate” as having a “nearly 100 per cent recovery rate” in patients with COVID-19.

