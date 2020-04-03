N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields for health care workers

A New Brunswick beverage producer has altered its production to start making protective face shields for frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

Pollen Angels, a mead beverage producer in Fredericton, is using the company’s 3D printer to make badly needed protective face shields for medical workers.

“We have repurposed those printers to produce face shields for health care workers to fill a possible shortage,” said John Way, the owner of Pollen Angels.

Way said he’s fielding calls from various health authorities looking for as many as 1,000 face shields at a time.

But he said that it’s impossible to keep up with demand because the 3D printing process is slow.

So, he’s calling on reinforcements.

“Anyone who can spare the machine time and the filament should start right now so we can begin building a stockpile, however small each location does,” Way said.

A working group at Dalhousie University is also printing its own version of the headbands.

The shields are now being donated to emergency dental offices and private practice doctors, said Clifton Johnston, an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

