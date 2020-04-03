Health

N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields for health care workers

Avatar
By Global News
nb-company-and-ns.-university-make-3d-printed-face-shields-for-health-care-workers

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health provided an update, Friday afternoon, on planning and response for COVID-19 in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Garneau revises speed-limit rules for trains carrying dangerous goods

OTTAWA — Transport Minister Marc Garneau is entrenching lower speed limits for trains hauling large amounts of crude oil...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Hydro shuts down Site C community shuttle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is temporarily suspending the Site C shuttle into Fort St....
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A New Brunswick beverage producer has altered its production to start making protective face shields for frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19.

Pollen Angels, a mead beverage producer in Fredericton, is using the company’s 3D printer to make badly needed protective face shields for medical workers.

“We have repurposed those printers to produce face shields for health care workers to fill a possible shortage,” said John Way, the owner of Pollen Angels.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

Way said he’s fielding calls from various health authorities looking for as many as 1,000 face shields at a time.

READ MORE: Canada looks to secure PPE, but 68 countries have restricted exports

But he said that it’s impossible to keep up with demand because the 3D printing process is slow.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

So, he’s calling on reinforcements.

“Anyone who can spare the machine time and the filament should start right now so we can begin building a stockpile, however small each location does,” Way said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A working group at Dalhousie University is also printing its own version of the headbands.

The shields are now being donated to emergency dental offices and private practice doctors, said Clifton Johnston, an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Guidance counsellers one call away for New Brunswick students
Next articleNorthern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Northern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health provided an update, Friday afternoon, on planning and response for COVID-19 in the Northern Health region. According to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Guidance counsellers one call away for New Brunswick students

Health Global News - 0
It’s been two weeks since schools were closed in New Brunswick due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and students won’t be back in a...
Read more

U.S. relaxes rules for gay blood donors amid coronavirus — will Canada go further?

Health Global News - 0
The United States matched its blood donation policies with those of Canada and the United Kingdom on Thursday, easing restrictions on gay men as...
Read more

Atlantic premiers differ on release of COVID-19 modelling

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick’s premier says his province will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv