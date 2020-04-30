N.B. to launch new website for 600 positions left vacant without temporary foreign workers

New Brunswick will launch a website that will pair workers with vacant positions that are normally filled by temporary foreign workers.

The provincial government announced earlier this week that it will restrict the entrance of temporary foreign workers in order to prevent a potential coronavirus outbreak.

The website will look to fill the 600 positions that New Brunswick is aware of at this time, said Premier Blaine Higgs.

Industries that rely on temporary workers to function, including the seafood and agricultural sectors, have criticized the government’s decision.

Rebeka Frazer Chiasson, president of the National Farmers Union in New Brunswick, told the Canadian Press on Wednesday that skilled labour is not easily replaced, and many farmers will reduce their risk by limiting the amount they plant.

Despite the criticism, Higgs demurred when asked whether the industries that need temporary foreign workers will be provided with an exemption to the province’s ban.

“We’re working with each business owner in relation to their individual needs,” he said.

