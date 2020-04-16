N.B. youth shares story of 106-year-old great grandmother who has lived through two pandemics

Most people experiencing the novel coronavirus pandemic have never experienced anything like this, but one New Brunswick woman has been through it twice.

Twelve-year-old Anna Stocker has written a story about how her 106-year-old great-grandmother survived the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

She got the idea from her mother, a New Brunswick teacher, who suggested she do some research about her great grandmother, Bertha Roy.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Roy grew up in Balmoral, N.B., amid the 1918 influenza outbreak.

Stocker found that her grandmother had just turned 5 years old when the worst of the virus hit her community.

“It must have been so much harder back then without all of the modern amenities,” she told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: N.B. nurse, 85, comes out of retirement to help care for seniors amid pandemic

Roy is alive and well, living in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic in a New Brunswick nursing home.

Unable to visit due to safety measures to curb the spread of the virus, Stocker said she interviewed Roy from a distance by emailing the questions to her grandmother who transcribed the responses.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS