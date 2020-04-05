Health

N.L. premier takes aim at Trump over coronavirus medical supplies

By Global News
By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 5, 2020 2:13 pm

Updated April 5, 2020 2:18 pm

The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says he’s furious with U.S. President Donald Trump for suggesting the country could ban exports of medical supplies to Canada.

Dwight Ball told a news conference Sunday that the province gained international acclaim for the way its residents helped thousands of stranded airline passengers after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001.

Ball says that when the United States was in crisis, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians “acted fast and did what was necessary.”

The premier said even though he was “infuriated” with Trump’s actions, he insisted that the people of the province wouldn’t hesitate to repeat what they did during 9/11.

On Friday, American manufacturer 3M – one of the largest producers of N95 medical-grade face masks – said it had been told by the White House to stop exporting the equipment to markets in Canada and Latin America – a charge the White House has denied.

