N.S. funeral homes prepare for potential COVID-19-related deaths

By Global News
Global News

There have yet to be any deaths in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19, but in the event of one, funeral homes want to be prepared.

Patrick Curry is the president of the Funeral Service Association of Nova Scotia, which represents roughly 40 funeral homes and 80 individual members across the province.

Curry said they’ve been sending information to their members about possible concerns and proper handling.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“There are steps that we can take to safely handle someone who has passed away with COVID-19. That involves, obviously, proper disinfection, creating a barrier between the person that passed away and the staff, personal protective equipment, of course, is a very big component to that as well,” said Curry.

“Funeral directors are as susceptible to the virus as any other person, and if we start becoming sick and we can’t perform our job – I mean, we as a profession have a very important role in the public health dynamic as well.”


Curry said funeral homes usually have gloves, masks and face shields on hand, but there is some concern in the industry about supply.

“Not only for our members, but really funeral professionals right across the country. I’ve been having weekly meetings with my counterparts,

