N.Y. nurses lauded for coronavirus efforts find their tires slashed

By Staff The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2020 11:19 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:48Coronavirus outbreak: New York City Mayor calls Hart Island mass graves a ‘sad topic’

Coronavirus outbreak: New York City Mayor calls Hart Island mass graves a ‘sad topic’

Some nurses at a New York hospital who had just been lauded for their work during the coronavirus pandemic ended their stress-filled overnight shifts to find their tires had been slashed while they worked.

New York state police reported that the tires of 22 vehicles were found slashed Friday morning outside New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

Daniel R. Hall, 29, was arrested on charges including criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Police said he had a small amount of PCP when he was arrested.

Hall is due in court May 18. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hospital officials said they would pay for the damage.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS