nato-must-confront-coronavirus-disinformation,-supply-chain-threats:-stoltenberg

The coronavirus pandemic is driving home the need for members of the NATO security alliance to work together to counter disinformation and shore up supply chains among the alliance.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the pandemic highlights how important it is for members to be resilient and able to rely on their partners for things like equipment and medicines.

“I don’t believe every nation can be self-sufficient and produce all kinds of medicines and equipment themselves but I think we as NATO allies have to look into issues like stocks,” he said.

“Do we have enough stocks to deal with this crisis, are we too dependent on imports from countries outside the alliance? Some of the homework we have to do after this crisis is to look into how to be less dependent on imports of these kinds of essential equipment.”

The NATO security alliance is made up of 30 European and North American nations who work together to counter threats to national security and military defence.

