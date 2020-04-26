Health

NATO must confront coronavirus disinformation, supply chain threats: Stoltenberg

Avatar
By Global News
nato-must-confront-coronavirus-disinformation,-supply-chain-threats:-stoltenberg

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

VANCOUER, B.C. — Energy projects like an LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. - The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First death reported in First Nations community due to COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 95 in B.C. on Saturday....
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The coronavirus pandemic is driving home the need for members of the NATO security alliance to work together to counter disinformation and shore up supply chains among the alliance.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the pandemic highlights how important it is for members to be resilient and able to rely on their partners for things like equipment and medicines.

“I don’t believe every nation can be self-sufficient and produce all kinds of medicines and equipment themselves but I think we as NATO allies have to look into issues like stocks,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Do we have enough stocks to deal with this crisis, are we too dependent on imports from countries outside the alliance? Some of the homework we have to do after this crisis is to look into how to be less dependent on imports of these kinds of essential equipment.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:03Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland says global PPE situation is like the ‘wild west’

Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland says global PPE situation is like the ‘wild west’

The NATO security alliance is made up of 30 European and North American nations who work together to counter threats to national security and military defence.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleSaskatchewan, Denmark taking similar approaches to slow coronavirus reopening

More Articles Like This

Saskatchewan, Denmark taking similar approaches to slow coronavirus reopening

Health Global News - 0
As Saskatchewan and several other provinces prepare to lift some of the novel coronavirus restrictions imposed on their residents over the last two months,...
Read more

Ontario reports 437 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths as total cases top 14,400

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 437 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 14,432. It’s the lowest...
Read more

All coronavirus patients in Wuhan have been discharged from hospital, China says

Health Global News - 0
The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau taking cautious approach to economic recovery plans

Health Global News - 0
COVID-19 claimed another 115 lives in Canada Saturday as the number of confirmed and presumptive cases across the country rose by nearly a thousand...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv