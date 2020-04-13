nearly-half-of-canada’s-covid-19-deaths-linked-to-long-term-care-facilities:-tam

Posted April 13, 2020 1:01 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:37Coronavirus outbreak: Questions over proper training for staff at long-term care homes

WATCH: Questions over proper training for staff at long-term care homes

In Canada, nearly half of all coronavirus-related deaths happen in long term-care homes, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said.

“We know that close to half of the deaths that we’re tracking are linked to long term care facilities, but that ratio is actually different in different provinces,” Tam told reporters on Monday.

She said government data showed initial outbreaks occurring in British Columbia, but eventually began impacting all larger provinces.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

She said public health officials were working on strengthening their response.

Advertisement

More to come.



View link »



Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS