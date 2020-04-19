new-brunswick-announces-no-new-cases-of-coronavirus-for-3rd-time-in-4-days

For the third time in the past four days, New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Of the 118 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases and 10 are the result of community transmission.

There are no cases under investigation.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a statement. “It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports single additional case of coronavirus

To date, 92 people in New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. As of Sunday, 10,742 tests have been conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

1:29Coronavirus outbreak: No new cases in New Brunswick for second straight day

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS