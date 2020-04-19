Health

New Brunswick announces no new cases of coronavirus for 3rd time in 4 days

By Global News
Global News

For the third time in the past four days, New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Of the 118 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases and 10 are the result of community transmission.

There are no cases under investigation.

“It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a statement. “It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak.

“But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

To date, 92 people in New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. As of Sunday, 10,742 tests have been conducted.

1:29Coronavirus outbreak: No new cases in New Brunswick for second straight day

