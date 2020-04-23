new-brunswick-economic-recovery-plan-coming-soon-as-province-moves-toward-‘new-normal’

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said an economic recovery plan is “coming very, very soon” as the province announced no new cases of the novel coronavirus for the fifth day in a row.

The plan is being prepared by the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19. Higgs said it’s not quite ready yet, but should be released in the next few days.

“We haven’t just nailed down all the specifics in relation to ensuring that it’s comprehensive, people understand it, we’re able to answer questions where they need to be,” Higgs said.

“I want to be able to put something together that gives more answers than questions.”



The plan will put forth timelines for how and when things can reopen as well as what people will be able to do as the province moves into what Higgs calls “the new normal.”

Childcare needs are also expected to be addressed in the plan.

But Higgs said that businesses will need to be prepared to reinvent the way they do things.

