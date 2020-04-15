new-brunswick-premier-now-says-essential-workers-deserve-federal-funds-amid-coronavirus-crisis

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is clarifying his stance on the federal government’s plan to provide financial aid to essential workers, particularly ones in long-term care homes, fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a plan to make funds available to provinces where essential workers make less than $2,500 per month.
On Tuesday, reports following New Brunswick’s daily COVID-19 update, Higgs implied he had no interest in such funds.
“I want to be clear,” said Higgs on Wednesday. “At no time did I say I wasn’t interested, as the ensuing headline suggested.”
“We need more details on these programs before making any decisions.”
“However, I am most interested in ANY federal funding that could be available to these essential workers,” he says.
