New Brunswick Premier now says essential workers deserve federal funds amid coronavirus crisis

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is clarifying his stance on the federal government’s plan to provide financial aid to essential workers, particularly ones in long-term care homes, fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a plan to make funds available to provinces where essential workers make less than $2,500 per month.

READ MORE: Trudeau looks to support long-term care workers, boost wages for essential workers

Community Interviews with Moose FM

On Tuesday, reports following New Brunswick’s daily COVID-19 update, Higgs implied he had no interest in such funds.

“I want to be clear,” said Higgs on Wednesday. “At no time did I say I wasn’t interested, as the ensuing headline suggested.”

“We need more details on these programs before making any decisions.”

“However, I am most interested in ANY federal funding that could be available to these essential workers,” he says.

1:5085-year-old nurse from New Brunswick came out of retirement to help during COVID-19

85-year-old nurse from New Brunswick came out of retirement to help during COVID-19

Before speaking to the media on Wednesday,

