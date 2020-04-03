new-brunswick-premier-promises-to-release-covid-19-modelling-next-week

Premier Blaine Higgs said New Brunswick will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be released sometime next week.

Higgs said meetings are ongoing and the information could be made available by Tuesday.

Coronavirus outbreak: 10 new COVID-19 cases in N.B., 91 total

The premier told reporters on Thursday that he sees value in sharing the same numbers with the public that are available to provincial health officials and he believes there should be consistent sharing of that information across the country.

On Thursday, New Brunswick confirmed an additional 10 cases of COVID-19, moving the province’s total to 91.

Of the confirmed cases, 59 per cent are female and 41 per cent are male.

According to statistics recently posted on the province’s website, the age group that has the most confirmed cases is the 50 to 59 category.

To date, 4,224 tests have come back negative. Three people remain in hospital,

