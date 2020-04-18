new-brunswick-reports-single-additional-case-of-coronavirus

New Brunswick says it has recorded its first new COVID-19 case in three days.
The province announced on Saturday that they have detected a single additional case, bringing the total number of cases in New Brunswick to 118.
The individual is aged 30 to 39 and lives in the Fredericton region.
Of the 118 cases, the province says 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases, nine are the result of community transmission and one remains under investigation.
Thirteen people have been hospitalized and eight have been discharged.
Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in intensive care.
The province says 87 people have recovered from COVID-19.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr.