new-brunswick-to-provide-update-on-coronavirus-response

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the province’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to lead the update on Friday.

The provincial legislature met earlier on Friday for a brief sitting.

It quickly passed a series of legislative pieces that ensured protections for workers who have taken a leave of absence due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, increased fines for those breaking provincial health orders and allowed New Brunswick’s education department to organize child care for essential workers.

On Thursday, the premier announced that New Brunswick had extended its state of emergency for another 14 days.

The emergency order has been amended to allow restaurants that have an existing liquor licence to sell alcohol as part of their takeout business.

Agriculture businesses will also be permitted to open.

