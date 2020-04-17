Health

New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
new-brunswick-to-provide-update-on-coronavirus-response

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

New PRRD landfill tipping fees means changes for Commercial users

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has adopted a new fee structure at Regional Landfills...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Bear Smart Community Program helping people live peacefully with bears

VICTORIA, B.C. - As hibernation ends for bears, this is the time of year when bears are in search...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Shots fired at windmills near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - RCMP responded to a report of individuals shooting a firearm near a windmill on Highway...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the province’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to lead the update on Friday.

The provincial legislature met earlier on Friday for a brief sitting.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

It quickly passed a series of legislative pieces that ensured protections for workers who have taken a leave of absence due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, increased fines for those breaking provincial health orders and allowed New Brunswick’s education department to organize child care for essential workers.

READ MORE: New Brunswick legislature quickly passes bills to address coronavirus pandemic

On Thursday, the premier announced that New Brunswick had extended its state of emergency for another 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency order has been amended to allow restaurants that have an existing liquor licence to sell alcohol as part of their takeout business.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Agriculture businesses will also be permitted to open.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleBear Smart Community Program helping people live peacefully with bears
Next articleDoes spike in coronavirus deaths signal a real trend? Watch and see, expert says

More Articles Like This

Scheer, Trudeau disagree over House of Commons return; Senate suspended

Health Global News - 0
As the parties continue to negotiate on how the House of Commons could resume amid the coronavirus crisis, the Senate will be suspended until...
Read more

Does spike in coronavirus deaths signal a real trend? Watch and see, expert says

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s deaths from the novel coronavirus spiked dramatically Thursday to 183, roughly three times the total the country saw as recently as Monday. The numbers...
Read more

4th death connected to COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Health Global News - 0
The fourth death connected to the novel coronavirus has been reported in Nova Scotia. In a news release Friday, the province said a woman in...
Read more

Coronavirus: 125 military members to help in Quebec’s long-term care homes

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 17, 2020 11:46 am Updated April 17, 2020 11:48 am 2:12Coronavirus: Quebec premier begging medical professionals to help in long-term care facilities Quebec Premier begging...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv