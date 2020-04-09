new-brunswick’s-coronavirus-projections-find-550-to-1,750-people-could-die-from-covid-19

New Brunswick’s most recent projections show that even with the province’s strict adherence to physical-distancing and self-isolation measures, between 550 and 1,750 people could die in the province during the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The number of fatalities could have been much higher, reaching 5,600 people, if the province had not implemented public health measures at all, according to data released by the province on Friday.

READ MORE: New Brunswick issues reminder on religious celebrations

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As of Friday, there are 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in New Brunswick, meaning the province has detected an additional three cases since its last update on Thursday.

At this point, only four patients have been placed in intensive care, although that figure is projected to reach as many as 13 patients by April 30.

Story continues below advertisement



New Brunswick projects that the province could see as many as 15 deaths by the end of April.

Government of New Brunswick-HO

Acute care hospitalizations are also expected to climb during the same period. There are currently two people hospitalized in acute care,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS