New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

OTTAWA, O.N. – A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), alongside the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (Royal College) and the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) partnered with Spark advocacy to launch the campaign.

The online resource www.covidquestions.ca is a platform that provides Canadians the ability to ask questions and receive trustworthy and clear information about COVID-19.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the creators, the campaign will provide answers submitted by Canadians of all ages. Parents worried about the symptoms that they should watch in their kids to seniors who may want to understand how to better protect themselves.

This unique project complements the efforts underway by governmental organizations to stop the spread of the virus and bring sound public health guidance to the forefront.

The team at Spark volunteered time and skills to create this campaign as a pro bono initiative.