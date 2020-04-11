new-coronavirus-symptoms-include-headaches,-loss-of-taste-and-smell

Shortness of breath, a fever and a dry cough.

Those were some of the symptoms first associated with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

But as more people are tested positive for the virus, medical experts have found many patients are experiencing additional symptoms, too.

Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, a Mississauga-based infectious disease and tropical medicine physician with Trillium Health Partners, said headaches, loss of smell and taste, and chest pain are among the new symptoms of COVID-19.

“Most of the cases that got people’s attention at the very beginning were the severe cases,” Chakrabarti said.

“Those are people with severe shortness of breath, fatigue, high fevers and a dry cough. As the picture opened up, though, we started seeing more mild cases.”

COVID-19 patients –– especially the elderly –– are also mentioning gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, he said.

Chakrabarti added that there are typical symptoms people can have,

