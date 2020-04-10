new-ebola-case-in-congo-days-before-officials-intended-to-declare-end-of-outbreak

BENI, Congo — A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to declare an end to the outbreak, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The new case was confirmed in Beni, a community that had been an epicenter of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.

It had been nearly 42 days without a case, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Congo’s declaration had been planned for Monday.

“We have been preparing for and expecting more cases,” he said, reflecting the caution that mixed with optimism in recent days.

“I am sad,” WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet.

I am sad to hear about a new #Ebola case in northeastern #DRC. @WHO is on the ground supporting the investigation and will continue to work side by side with the Ministry of Health to end Ebola.

