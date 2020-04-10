Health

New Ebola case in Congo days before officials intended to declare end of outbreak

By Global News
Global News

BENI, Congo — A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to declare an end to the outbreak, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The new case was confirmed in Beni, a community that had been an epicenter of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.

0:51Coronavirus outbreak: Man who lead U.S. Ebola response calls failure to institute widespread virus testing a ‘fiasco’

Coronavirus outbreak: Man who lead U.S. Ebola response calls failure to institute widespread virus testing a ‘fiasco’

It had been nearly 42 days without a case, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Congo’s declaration had been planned for Monday.

“We have been preparing for and expecting more cases,” he said, reflecting the caution that mixed with optimism in recent days.

“I am sad,” WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet.

I am sad to hear about a new #Ebola case in northeastern #DRC. @WHO is on the ground supporting the investigation and will continue to work side by side with the Ministry of Health to end Ebola.

Coronavirus: Can cold weather impact the spread of COVID-19?

