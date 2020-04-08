VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs.

According to the Government, there are newly added services to provide flexibility for parents of children with special needs to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, shares the government has heard from families of children with special needs that they are facing a lot of uncertainty right now. Conroy shares, they want to help, through emergency funding and allowing more flexibility in our supports.

According to the Ministry of Children and Family Development, (MCFD) the Emergency Relief Support Fund for children and youth with special needs and their families will be provided with a direct payment of $225 per month to eligible families over the next three months (to June 30, 2020).

A $900,000 investment sustains the Emergency Relief Support Fund. As part of government’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan to provide income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people, businesses and services.