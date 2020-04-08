NewsRegional

New Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

Avatar
By Tracy Teves
how-to-talk-to-your-children-about-covid-19

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

New Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs. According...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Landowners and legal experts criticize Alberta’s well cleanup bill

EDMONTON — Landowners and legal experts are criticizing Alberta's hastily passed new legislation intended to help clean up the...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is providing a new Emergency Relief Support Fund for children with special needs.

According to the Government, there are newly added services to provide flexibility for parents of children with special needs to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, shares the government has heard from families of children with special needs that they are facing a lot of uncertainty right now. Conroy shares, they want to help, through emergency funding and allowing more flexibility in our supports.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Ministry of Children and Family Development, (MCFD) the Emergency Relief Support Fund for children and youth with special needs and their families will be provided with a direct payment of $225 per month to eligible families over the next three months (to June 30, 2020).

A $900,000 investment sustains the Emergency Relief Support Fund. As part of government’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan to provide income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people, businesses and services.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleLandowners and legal experts criticize Alberta’s well cleanup bill
Next articleCoronavirus: 4 new cases reported in Newfoundland, 2 in P.E.I.

More Articles Like This

Search warrant results in significant drug seizure

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested several people, including two from Fort St. John, following a significant drug seizure. On April 3,...
Read more

Landowners and legal experts criticize Alberta’s well cleanup bill

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Landowners and legal experts are criticizing Alberta's hastily passed new legislation intended to help clean up the province's huge stockpile of abandoned...
Read more

Community comes together to support the creation of drawstring bags for frontline workers.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A call to the community for reusable drawstring bags for frontline hospital workers saw Michelle Nicolaisen, owner of MAEco,...
Read more

B.C. closes all Provincial Parks

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is closing all B.C. Parks effective immediately. The closure responds to both...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv