New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the Fort St. John Hospital Emergency Department.

According to the Foundation, this machine is the gold standard for equipment for an Emergency Department, even with the current concerns with the COVID-19 outbreak, this new machine is also able to detect fluid in the lungs.

The Hospital Foundation says this acquisition is another example of where the campaigns such as this directly contribute to better patient outcomes and enhancing patient care and comfort at the Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care Facility.

The Foundation thanks Rhyason Contracting and Moose FM for hosting the 2019 Light a Moose campaign and to the many donors who contributed to making this purchase possible.