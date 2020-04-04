HealthNews

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Pictured left to right with the new Point of Care Ultrasound Machine are Sandra Richardson, Siobhan Evans, Carlee Shenton and Robyn Bickford. Source Fort St. John Hospital Foundation

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCNREB sees decrease in sales during first quarter of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board released its sales numbers for the first quarter...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to enhance infection prevention, control in seniors’ care homes amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is partnering with the B.C. Care Providers Association to launch EquipCare...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the Fort St. John Hospital Emergency Department.

According to the Foundation, this machine is the gold standard for equipment for an Emergency Department, even with the current concerns with the COVID-19 outbreak, this new machine is also able to detect fluid in the lungs.

The Hospital Foundation says this acquisition is another example of where the campaigns such as this directly contribute to better patient outcomes and enhancing patient care and comfort at the Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care Facility.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Foundation thanks Rhyason Contracting and Moose FM for hosting the 2019 Light a Moose campaign and to the many donors who contributed to making this purchase possible.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSome Canadians to pay additional pharmacy dispensing fees due to coronavirus restrictions
Next articleCoronavirus: Funeral homes brace for potential surge in COVID-19 cases

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Funeral homes brace for potential surge in COVID-19 cases

Health Global News - 0
With more than a million cases of the novel coronavirus globally, families have been grappling with how to say goodbye. As a result of the...
Read more

Some Canadians to pay additional pharmacy dispensing fees due to coronavirus restrictions

Health Global News - 0
A new policy that has pharmacists restricting patients to a 30-day supply of their medications means some people are having to pay dispensing fees...
Read more

Coronavirus: U.S. encouraging residents to wear non-medical face masks in public

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines Friday recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of...
Read more

COVID-19 pandemic taking toll on Canadians’ mental health: survey

Health Global News - 0
According to a recent survey by Morneau Shepell, the majority of Canadians are finding that the COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative impact on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv