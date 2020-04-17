New PRRD landfill tipping fees means changes for Commercial users

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has adopted a new fee structure at Regional Landfills that gives the PRRD the ability to charge separate rates for residential and commercial landfill users.

According to the PRRD, under the new system, residents will not see changes to their current bills, while commercial users will see an increase of 3.3% beginning on May 1st, 2020.

The PRRD says they have been looking for ways to decrease costs with the increase of price for landfills and recycling. The last addition to tipping fees was increased in 2014.

According to PRRD, feedback received during the initial public survey on updating the Regional Solid Waste Management Plan, the PRRD received comments suggesting different rates for residential and commercial users.

The PPRD shares consultation is still underway for the Regional Solid Waste Management Plan; they have started looking at ways to apply the public’s feedback into day-to-day operations.

Increasing the fees for commercial users will also help support the PRRD’s goals of increasing waste diversion and proper sorting for commercial users.

For questions regarding tipping fees at Regional Landfills, contact the Environmental Services Department at 250-784-3200 or Toll-Free at 1-800-670-7773.

To view the notice; CLICK HERE