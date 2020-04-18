Health

New York COVID-19 deaths drop below 550 for first time since April 1

Avatar
By Global News
new-york-covid-19-deaths-drop-below-550-for-first-time-since-april-1

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

ConocoPhillips to cut oil production in Alberta, cites weak prices, COVID-19

CALGARY — ConocoPhillips says it plans to cut production at its Surmont oilsands operation in northern Alberta due to low oil...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta ramps up testing at care centres, which have seen 32 of 50 COVID deaths

EDMONTON — Alberta is ramping up testing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities, where 32...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Jennifer Peltz And Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2020 2:04 pm

Updated April 18, 2020 2:06 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:14Coronavirus outbreak: 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in New York, 540 deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in New York, 540 deaths

The daily increase in coronavirus deaths in New York state has dropped under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday, while warning that the crisis is far from over: Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day.

“You are not seeing a total overload of the emergency rooms. That doesn’t mean happy days are here again,” the Democrat said. “We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately.”

The state logged 540 deaths Friday from the COVID-19 virus, the lowest number since April 1.

Nearly 13,000 New Yorkers in all have died since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleNova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

More Articles Like This

After refusal, world leader Dr. Liu allowed to help in Quebec’s long-term care facilities

Health Global News - 0
After being told that the health network did not need her, former president of Doctors Without Borders Dr. Joanne Liu, who is on the...
Read more

New Brunswick reports single additional case of coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick says it has recorded its first new COVID-19 case in three days. The province announced on Saturday that they have detected a single...
Read more

Ontario coronavirus cases surpass 10K as 485 new cases reported

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 18, 2020 10:39 am Updated April 18, 2020 11:16 am 2:00Coronavirus outbreak: Unknown when Ontario schools to reopen, Premier Ford says safety remains priority WATCH:...
Read more

Trudeau to give update on Canada’s coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 18, 2020 10:27 am 1:37Alberta energy companies get ‘lifeline’ from feds WATCH ABOVE: Alberta energy companies get ‘lifeline’ from feds Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv