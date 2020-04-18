new-york-covid-19-deaths-drop-below-550-for-first-time-since-april-1

By Jennifer Peltz And Anthony Izaguirre The Associated Press

Posted April 18, 2020 2:04 pm

Updated April 18, 2020 2:06 pm

Coronavirus outbreak: 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in New York, 540 deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in New York, 540 deaths

The daily increase in coronavirus deaths in New York state has dropped under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday, while warning that the crisis is far from over: Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day.

“You are not seeing a total overload of the emergency rooms. That doesn’t mean happy days are here again,” the Democrat said. “We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately.”

The state logged 540 deaths Friday from the COVID-19 virus, the lowest number since April 1.

Nearly 13,000 New Yorkers in all have died since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1,

