Health

New York sees biggest 1-day jump in COVID-19 deaths

Avatar
By Global News
new-york-sees-biggest-1-day-jump-in-covid-19-deaths

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Coastal Gaslink donates $100,000 to United Way of Northern BC.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Coastal Gaslink donated $100,000 to the United Way of Northern BC's (UWNBC) COVID-19 Relief...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Most open burning to be banned in British Columbia

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - According to the BC government, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout British Columbia to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Vandekamp returns as General Manager and Head Coach for GP Storm

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie Storm have announced the return of Mike Vandekamp as General Manager and...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Associated Press

Posted April 7, 2020 3:20 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:54Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. allocating 600,000 N95 masks, deploying 3,000 military personnel to New York

WATCH: U.S. allocating 600,000 N95 masks, deploying 3,000 military personnel to New York

NEW YORK — New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths, marking its biggest single-day jump, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The state’s death toll since the beginning of the outbreak last month grew to 5,489.

The alarming surge in deaths comes even as new hospital admissions have dropped on average over several days, a possible harbinger of the outbreak finally leveling off. Cuomo said the death tally is a “lagging indicator” that reflects the loss of critically ill people hospitalized earlier.

“That’s 731 people who we lost. Behind every one of those numbers is an individual. There’s a family, there’s a mother, there’s a father, there’s a sister, there’s a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers,” Cuomo said at a briefing at the state Capitol.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Toronto recalls $200K worth of ‘poor quality’ masks distributed to long-term care homes
Next articleCoastal Gaslink donates $100,000 to United Way of Northern BC.

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Toronto recalls $200K worth of ‘poor quality’ masks distributed to long-term care homes

Health Global News - 0
City of Toronto staff say approximately $200,000 worth of surgical face masks distributed to the City’s long-term care homes in response to the coronavirus...
Read more

Coronavirus: How B.C. is ‘bending’ the curve and why there’s hope for Ontario and Quebec

Health Global News - 0
As Canada continues to fight the new coronavirus pandemic, British Columbia and Alberta are starting to show​ signs of “flattening the curve” and reducing...
Read more

Coronavirus: Canadian Grand Prix postponed due to pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Advertisement Health By The Canadian Press Posted April 7, 2020 2:25 pm Updated April 7, 2020 2:30 pm Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, goes through the last chicane...
Read more

Calls to Vancouver domestic-violence crisis line spike 300% amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Calls to a Vancouver-based crisis phone line for women experiencing domestic violence have been way up during the COVID-19 crisis. Vancouver’s Battered Women’s Support Services...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv