Health

New York state’s daily coronavirus death toll drops below 400 for 1st time in April

Avatar
By Global News
new-york-state’s-daily-coronavirus-death-toll-drops-below-400-for-1st-time-in-april

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province provides funding for Family Caregivers of B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will provide Family Caregivers of B.C with $1 million.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

VANCOUER, B.C. — Energy projects like an LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. - The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New York’s daily coronavirus death toll dropped to below 400, less than half of the deaths recorded at the height of the coronavirus crisis in the state’s hospitals.

Details on developments in the coronavirus outbreak in New York:

THE NUMBERS

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the 367 deaths from the coronavirus that he reported Sunday were “horrific,” but the number was less than half the nearly 800 deaths that occurred in a single day during the pandemic’s peak in New York.

It is the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400.

He also reported that the number of hospitalizations, which still topped 1,000, and the number of individuals put on a ventilator had dropped as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The deaths recorded Saturday and reported Sunday included 349 patients who died in hospitals and 18 individuals who died in nursing homes, the Democratic governor said.

1:19Coronavirus outbreak: 367 new deaths due to COVID-19 in New York

Coronavirus outbreak: 367 new deaths due to COVID-19 in New York

Advertisement

On Saturday,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTam says coronavirus measures yielding ‘encouraging results,’ slowing death toll
Next articleMore than 2,500 coronavirus deaths in Canada as confirmed cases cross 46K

More Articles Like This

More than 2,500 coronavirus deaths in Canada as confirmed cases cross 46K

Health Global News - 0
Novel coronavirus cases in Canada approached the 47,000 mark on Sunday as the death toll climbed to 2,560. Tallied daily based on updates from provincial...
Read more

Tam says coronavirus measures yielding ‘encouraging results,’ slowing death toll

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures...
Read more

Province provides funding for Family Caregivers of B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will provide Family Caregivers of B.C with $1 million. Family Caregivers of...
Read more

Conservative finance critic says coronavirus programs amount to ‘freakonomics’

Health Global News - 0
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre took aim at the Liberals’ coronavirus stimulus programs on Sunday, saying that while his party supports compensating Canadians amid the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv