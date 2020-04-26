new-york-state’s-daily-coronavirus-death-toll-drops-below-400-for-1st-time-in-april

New York’s daily coronavirus death toll dropped to below 400, less than half of the deaths recorded at the height of the coronavirus crisis in the state’s hospitals.

Details on developments in the coronavirus outbreak in New York:

THE NUMBERS

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the 367 deaths from the coronavirus that he reported Sunday were “horrific,” but the number was less than half the nearly 800 deaths that occurred in a single day during the pandemic’s peak in New York.

It is the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400.

He also reported that the number of hospitalizations, which still topped 1,000, and the number of individuals put on a ventilator had dropped as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The deaths recorded Saturday and reported Sunday included 349 patients who died in hospitals and 18 individuals who died in nursing homes, the Democratic governor said.

1:19Coronavirus outbreak: 367 new deaths due to COVID-19 in New York

Coronavirus outbreak: 367 new deaths due to COVID-19 in New York

Advertisement

On Saturday,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS