Health

New Zealand is reopening — how did it handle coronavirus differently than Canada?

Avatar
By Global News
new-zealand-is-reopening-—-how-did-it-handle-coronavirus-differently-than-canada?

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy

CALGARY — Trucking, logistics and oilfield services firm Mullen Group Ltd. says it has temporarily laid off about 1,000...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

MLA Dan Davies provides hand sanitizer to community amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, was providing his support to the community, on...
Read more
UncategorizedAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Chetwynd warning residents of high water levels

CHETWYND, B.C. - The District of Chetwynd is warning residents of extremely high water levels in area...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Zealand is set to reopen its economy next week, following a complete lockdown in late March due to the novel coronavirus.

As of April 27, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country will move to ease its strict work restrictions that saw severely limited travel and all mass gatherings cancelled. By next week, businesses, kindergarten and elementary schools that teach ages 1 to 10 will reopen.

In March, the New Zealand prime minister made the decision to “go hard and go early,” locking down the country after around 100 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We have the opportunity to do something no other country has achieved: elimination of the virus,” she told reporters last week. “But it will continue to need a team of five million behind it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Experts believe the Canadian government could learn a thing or two from Ardern’s leadership.

Craig Janes, director of the School of Public Health and Health Systems at the University of Waterloo, said New Zealand’s quick implementation of travel restrictions and bringing the country to an essential halt “stopped the transmission in its tracks.”

“They acted very quickly before they had too many infections in that country,” Janes said.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies provides hand sanitizer to community amid COVID-19
Next articleU.S. to assess WHO’s management after halting funds over COVID-19 response

More Articles Like This

Ticketmaster, other ticket portals still selling access to cancelled concerts

Health Global News - 0
Live concerts are cancelled in most parts of the country for the foreseeable future, yet Ticketmaster and other Canadian ticket portals have continued to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Cases of COVID-19 in Canada top 40,000

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic reached another grim milestone on Wednesday, with more than 40,000 infections now reported across Canada. According to the latest numbers released...
Read more

P.E.I., N.L. report no new cases of coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 22, 2020 5:49 pm 0:22Coronavirus outbreak: No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the fourth day in a...
Read more

Reopening U.S. economy too early will cost lives, New York’s Cuomo warns

Health Global News - 0
The angry din of car horns echoed through Virginia’s capital city Wednesday as the debate about America’s path to recovery pitted impatient U.S. workers...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv