newfoundland-and-labrador,-prince-edward-island-record-zero-new-coronavirus-cases

By Staff The Canadian Press

April 21, 2020

Updated April 21, 2020 2:28 pm

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

The number of cases remains at 257 for the province.

To date, 194 people have recovered from the virus, while 6,431 people have been tested.

Chief medical office Dr. Janice Fitzgerald once again reminded citizens to follow guidelines and practice social distancing, and also explained to citizens on how to properly wear masks.

Prince Edward Island also recorded zero cases on Tuesday, leaving the provincial total at 26 confirmed cases.

So far, 23 of those cases are considered recovered.

Premier Dennis King says the province is looking at a plan to begin easing some restrictions in early May.

