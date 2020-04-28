No date provided as to when schools to reopen, Province currently working on plans

VICTORIA, B.C. – Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, provided an update, Tuesday, on the activities underway in the education system while in-class learning is suspended for most students due to COVID-19.

According to Fleming, the purpose of the update was not an announcement on reopening schools but rather a plan on how students from K-12 will continue to be educated.

While no dates have been provided, Fleming does confirm that the Province is getting prepared for some in-class instruction this school year and that school will return when conditions are appropriate.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We’re working with all the education stakeholders, working with the Provincial Health Officer, to have a really tight health and safety protocol that will consider all the questions that are being asked around PPE, washing stations, around how you schedule children… At the end of the day, it’s the science and data on how we’re combating COVID-19 to determine what is safe and what is the right thing to do.”

Fleming says the Province is also looking at the possibility of summer school, dependent on the outcome of the current situation.