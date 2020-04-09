News

No, you shouldn’t intentionally infect yourself with the novel coronavirus, says London, Ont. epidemiologist

Avatar
By Global News
no,-you-shouldn’t-intentionally-infect-yourself-with-the-novel-coronavirus,-says-london,-ont.-epidemiologist

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope to keep municipal parks closed until further notice amid COVID-19

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - In response to the Province's decision to close Provincial Parks, the District of Hudson's Hope...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Climate, clean tech could take centre stage in federal economic recovery plans

OTTAWA — The federal government is quietly looking at longer-term recovery plans from the COVID-19 crisis even as its...
Read more
HealthTracy Teves - 0

New campaign released by Doctors to help answer COVID-19 questions

OTTAWA, O.N. - A new online website was created by Doctors to help connect Canadians surrounding COVID-19 concerns. The Canadian...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Intentionally infecting yourself with the novel coronavirus is a very, very bad idea, and you shouldn’t do it.

That message from London, Ont. epidemiologist, Greta Bauer, may seen obvious, but it appears some aren’t getting the memo.

The Western University epidemiology and biostatistics professor wrote in the New York Times on Wednesday that she and other epidemiologists have heard ‘rumblings’ about people intentionally refraining from physical distancing, or pondering the idea of hosting the COVID-19 equivalent of chickenpox parties.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Of the reasons why, Bauer writes some are seeking to build population immunity, or want to become immune themselves so they can return to work or serve their communities, while others are just tired of being cooped up at home.

No such parties have been reported by local health officials.

Story continues below advertisement

While it isn’t surprising people are looking for solutions — it’s normal for people to be scared or frustrated or want to find ways to help out their families and communities, Bauer says — the problem is that there are still many unknowns surrounding COVID-19.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus deaths in New York state continue to rise but hospitalizations are down
Next articleHudson’s Hope to keep municipal parks closed until further notice amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

N.L. officials warn of COVID-19 risks with aging population as 3rd death reported in province

News Global News - 0
Early data suggests Newfoundland and Labrador has so far been successful in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, but officials are warning the province’s aging...
Read more

Investing in climate goals could play key role in coronavirus economic recovery

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 9, 2020 5:01 pm Updated April 9, 2020 5:07 pm OTTAWA — The federal government is quietly looking at longer-term recovery...
Read more

Are school closures effective in stopping COVID-19? Researchers aren’t sure

Health Global News - 0
When the new coronavirus reared its head in Canada and the world, forcing wide-ranging closures, schools were some of the early casualties. While data on...
Read more

Hudson’s Hope to keep municipal parks closed until further notice amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - In response to the Province's decision to close Provincial Parks, the District of Hudson's Hope has made the decision to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv