HealthSports

North Peace Gymnastics cancells programs up to June 30

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

Arts & CultureBernard Suen - 0

Fort City Chrysler Presents Movie in a Parking Lot

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As we practice social distancing, movie theatres are closed during this time. Moose FM...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Cenovus Energy reports $1.8B first-quarter loss as oil prices plunged

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a $1.8-billion loss in its first quarter as oil prices fell due to...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Economic ‘train wreck’ leaves Husky with $1.7B loss, prompts 90% dividend cut

CALGARY — A global economic "train wreck" caused by actions to control the COVID-19 pandemic will likely continue to destroy value for...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) posted to its Facebook page they are closed till further notice.

In the letter, the NPGA says it is cancelling the remainder of the Spring session, Birthday programs and all other programs booked until June 30th, 2020.

According to the letter, the board of directors and club manager are preparing possible re-opening scenarios for the club, which may include frequent hand washing, smaller class sizes, social distancing requirements and more.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The NPGA shares they will post more about the return to classes when the economy opens.

For further instruction on credit and refund, you can view the letter HERE.

The NPGA thanks people for their support and patience at this difficult time.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Nova Scotia announces 20 new cases, additional death at Northwood

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia announces 20 new cases, additional death at Northwood

News Global News - 0
There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Northwood Manor in Halifax, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 22...
Read more

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast: From rock bottom to ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Health Global News - 0
In this special Parkinson Awareness Month episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I chat with Jimmy Choi. Jimmy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 17...
Read more

347 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 15,728 cases with 996 deaths

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 347 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the lowest single-day increase in more than three weeks, bringing the provincial total to...
Read more

Coronavirus: IOC official disagrees COVID-19 vaccine needed for Tokyo Olympics

Health Global News - 0
The head of the IOC’s co-ordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said Wednesday he disagrees with suggestions by some scientists and doctors that a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv