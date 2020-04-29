North Peace Gymnastics cancells programs up to June 30

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) posted to its Facebook page they are closed till further notice.

In the letter, the NPGA says it is cancelling the remainder of the Spring session, Birthday programs and all other programs booked until June 30th, 2020.

According to the letter, the board of directors and club manager are preparing possible re-opening scenarios for the club, which may include frequent hand washing, smaller class sizes, social distancing requirements and more.

The NPGA shares they will post more about the return to classes when the economy opens.

For further instruction on credit and refund, you can view the letter HERE.

The NPGA thanks people for their support and patience at this difficult time.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE.