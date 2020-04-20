News

North Peace Savings and Credit Union hosting online Financial Literacy Workshops

By Tracy Teves
The North Peace Savings and Credit Union here in Fort St. John. File photo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Savings and Credit Union (NPSCU) will be hosting a series of free online workshops.

The first of the series, ‘An Introduction to Basic Budgeting’, is this Wednesday, April, 22nd, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. as a live on its Facebook page.

This workshop you will learn about:

• What a budget is and why you should create one
• Tips to help you reach your financial goals
• Ideas to help you adjust your spending
• and more

There are printable handouts to go along with the workshop for those wanting to participate. Email marketing@npscu.ca for a copy of the handouts. It is encouraged to print them out in advance and have them handy at the workshop for note-taking.

NPSCU Team Member Pauline Grange will be facilitating the ‘Introduction to Basic Budgeting Workshop’ live on Facebook.

To view the NPSCU Facebook Page; CLICK HERE

