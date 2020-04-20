North Peace Savings and Credit Union hosting online Financial Literacy Workshops

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Savings and Credit Union (NPSCU) will be hosting a series of free online workshops.

The first of the series, ‘An Introduction to Basic Budgeting’, is this Wednesday, April, 22nd, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. as a live on its Facebook page.

This workshop you will learn about:

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

• What a budget is and why you should create one

• Tips to help you reach your financial goals

• Ideas to help you adjust your spending

• and more

There are printable handouts to go along with the workshop for those wanting to participate. Email marketing@npscu.ca for a copy of the handouts. It is encouraged to print them out in advance and have them handy at the workshop for note-taking.

NPSCU Team Member Pauline Grange will be facilitating the ‘Introduction to Basic Budgeting Workshop’ live on Facebook.

To view the NPSCU Facebook Page; CLICK HERE