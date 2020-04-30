Northern Environmental Action Team pre-sale ending soon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT) has partnered with Enviroworld to sell Compost and Rain Barrels.

NEAT shares, collecting rain and compost is a great way to make use of freely available resources.

The deadline is quickly approaching to purchase the bins as the last order is May 3rd, 2020, with the pick up of the orders on May 16th at the Fort St. John Community Gardens from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

These rain and compost barrels are reduced in price with compost barrels valued at $100, selling for $50 and rain barrels valued at $120, selling for $60.

You can order from enviroworld.ca/NEAT or a link on the website, neat.ca.