Northern Health provides update on response to COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health provided an update, Friday afternoon, on planning and response for COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.

According to Acting Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Raina Fumerton, Northern Health is in constant consultation with the Province on dealing with this evolving situation.

As of Thursday, April 2, a total of 17 cases had been confirmed in the Northern Health region, and Fumerton says five patients have since recovered from the virus.

When it comes to releasing where the cases are within the region, Fumerton says they do not release that information due to privacy concerns and that they can only release localized information if the case was known to have posed a high-risk of exposure to the public.

Overall, the Province and local health regions will continue to release numbers by region and not by the community.

A link to the full teleconference can be found below.

