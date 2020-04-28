Northern Health reminds residents COVID-19 testing open to anyone with symptoms

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health says testing for COVID-19 is open to anyone with symptoms after consultation with a Doctor.

Last week, Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, announced that B.C. was changing it’s testing strategy to open it up to everyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Both Dr. Henry and Northern Health, while testing is expanding, not everyone needs a test. A doctor will determine if you need a test or not.

If you have any of the following symptoms, you should contact your physician or nurse practitioner’s office, or call the NH COVID Online Clinic at 1-844-645-7811, to arrange for a test.

fever

chills

cough

shortness of breath

sore throat

painful swallowing

stuffy or runny nose

loss of sense of smell

headache

muscle aches

fatigue

loss of appetite

If a person tests positive, they will be contacted by public health officials. Anyone seeking COVID-19 testing should be self-isolating until they receive a negative test result. Most results are available within 24-48 hours of the test.

Northern Health has increased the turn around time for rest results to under 48 hours. Tests are now being flown to laboratories elsewhere in the Province from Fort St. John. Northern Health hopes to have a laboratory capable of testing in Fort St. John up and running shortly.

Testing can be done through a primary care provider, walk-in clinic, urgent primary care centre or community collection centre.

Contact your physician or nurse practitioner’s office, or call the NH COVID Online Clinic at 1-844-645-7811, to arrange for a test. Phone numbers and locations of collection centres can be found by visiting: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing, or by calling 8-1-1.