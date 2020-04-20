Northern Health seeks to fill positions in part to usual spring recruitments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health is currently seeking to fill various job positions through the entire region.

Eryn Collins of Northern Health shares, as an example, there are approximately 30 Registered Nurse postings of various types, currently up for Fort St. John with three positions open for Licensed Practical Nurses.

According to Northern Health, spring is a typical time to recruit new nurses and practitioners to the region as this is a time for new graduates. These job postings are part of the annual need and are not part of the demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Health offers health services in over 24 communities through 50 health locations.

Surrounding areas to Fort St. John all have various positions to fill, and as an example, the following are types of RN positions that are open;

Fort Nelson – 9

Chetwynd – 8

Hudson’s Hope – 2

Dawson Creek – 31

Pouce Coupe – 1

To search current postings in Northern Health, you follow the link; CLICK HERE