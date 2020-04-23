Health

Nova Scotia announces 4 more deaths as a result of coronavirus outbreak

By Global News
Global News

Nova Scotia has announced four additional deaths in the province as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say three of the deaths occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax, while one death has been recorded at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney, N.S.

Nova Scotia has now experienced 16 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

“Our hearts ache for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. All Nova Scotians send their support and condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

READ MORE: 2 more deaths reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 35 new cases of coronavirus

Nova Scotia also announced 55 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 827.

The province has confirmed that 10 people remain in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care.

Health officials say 358 people have now recovered and their cases are considered resolved.

