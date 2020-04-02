Health

Nova Scotia extends coronavirus state of emergency until April 19

Avatar
By Global News
nova-scotia-extends-coronavirus-state-of-emergency-until-april-19

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to provide supplement supports for those receiving income and disability assistance

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, made an announcement, on Thursday morning, regarding...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Province supports students with emergency funding

VICTORIA, B.C. - The government is providing a one-time financial investment of $3.5 million in emergency financial assistance to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Air Canada has suspended operations at Fort St. John Airport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -Air Canada has suspended operations at the Fort St. John Airport with no scheduled flights...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Nova Scotia has extended its state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by two weeks, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

A release said cabinet convened by teleconference and agreed to ask the lieutenant-governor to extend the state of emergency for another two weeks.

READ MORE: NSHA issues public advisory of two potential COVID-19 exposures

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The order will take effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday and last until noon on April 19.

According to testing data released by the province on Thursday, there have been 20 additional cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia.

That brings the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 193.

1:49Calls for rent freeze as Nova Scotia residents make first payment during COVID-19 pandemic

Calls for rent freeze as Nova Scotia residents make first payment during COVID-19 pandemic

The province government says five individuals are currently in the hospital while 16 people have had their cases resolved.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

Nova Scotia has released a series of coronavirus data infographics that can be found on the government’s website.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleN.S. funeral homes prepare for potential COVID-19-related deaths
Next articleCoronavirus pandemic means social distancing — it doesn’t mean you can’t hug your kids

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus pandemic means social distancing — it doesn’t mean you can’t hug your kids

Health Global News - 0
The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has required people to stay indoors and practise physical distancing, but is it OK for parents to cuddle...
Read more

N.S. funeral homes prepare for potential COVID-19-related deaths

Health Global News - 0
There have yet to be any deaths in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19, but in the event of one, funeral homes want to be...
Read more

Province to provide supplement supports for those receiving income and disability assistance

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, made an announcement, on Thursday morning, regarding temporary COVID-19 supports and supplements...
Read more

Coronavirus: Navy bringing warships home earlier than planned

Health Global News - 0
The Navy has stopped most training and is ordering some ships at sea home earlier than planned as it prepares to deal with the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv