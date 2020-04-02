nova-scotia-extends-coronavirus-state-of-emergency-until-april-19

Nova Scotia has extended its state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by two weeks, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

A release said cabinet convened by teleconference and agreed to ask the lieutenant-governor to extend the state of emergency for another two weeks.

The order will take effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday and last until noon on April 19.

According to testing data released by the province on Thursday, there have been 20 additional cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia.

That brings the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 193.

The province government says five individuals are currently in the hospital while 16 people have had their cases resolved.

Nova Scotia has released a series of coronavirus data infographics that can be found on the government’s website.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr.

