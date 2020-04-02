Health

Nova Scotia extends state of emergency until April 19

By Global News
Nova Scotia has extended its state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by two weeks, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

A release said that cabinet convened by teleconference and agreed to ask the lieutenant governor to extend the state of emergency for another two weeks.

Nova Scotia declares state of emergency, announces 7 new cases of COVID-19

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The order will take effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday and last until noon until April 19.

As of Wednesday, there are 173 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The province said the positive cases came after more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab on Tuesday.

Calls for rent freeze as Nova Scotia residents make first payment during COVID-19 pandemic

Calls for rent freeze as Nova Scotia residents make first payment during COVID-19 pandemic
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Coronavirus: More than 11M masks recently arrived in Canada, Trudeau says
Coronavirus: Navy bringing warships home earlier than planned

