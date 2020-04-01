Health

Nova Scotia kitchen party Facebook group goes global during COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2020 3:25 pm

For those growing weary of gloomy news about the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Scotian Heather Thompson has created an upbeat antidote: an online, down-home kitchen party.

The Facebook page Thompson launched less than two weeks ago has attracted almost 200,000 followers from around the world.

READ MORE: Antigonish grocery store workers use cash gift left for them to help seniors

It features videos of joyful musicians, singers and dancers – all of them performing in isolation.

Thomson says hundreds of videos are added every day, including acoustic ballads, lip-syncing, traditional Celtic reels, the Royal Canadian Air Force band and a pregnant woman and her two boys dancing to a rap song.

1:41Coronavirus outbreak: Cherry Brook Zoo goes digital during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus outbreak: Cherry Brook Zoo goes digital during COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian country music stars George Canyon and Johnny Reid have also made appearances.

The name of the site is the Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party – COVID-19 Edition.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

