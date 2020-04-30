Health

Nova Scotia reports 12 new cases of coronavirus Thursday

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

Nova Scotia has reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus in the province on Thursday.

The cases, all of which were identified from testing conducted on Wednesday, bring the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 947.

The province says the number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 28.

Health officials say the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 901 tests on April 29 and continues to operate around the clock.

Ten people remain in hospital while three of those are in intensive care.

Officials say 545 people have now recovered from the disease and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

“I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their patience and vigilance — we will get through this together,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I urge you all to keep practising good hygiene and maintaining social distance.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia government considers Northwood Manor to be 'stabilized'

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia government considers Northwood Manor to be ‘stabilized’

