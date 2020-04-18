News

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

B.C and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Health officials in British Columbia and Saskatchewan are advising people to self isolate if they're returning from...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19.

That now means seven people have died in the province as a result of the disease.

All three deaths occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Total of 84 residents, staff now positive for COVD-19 at Northwood Manor

The facility has seen an extraordinary spike in cases with the number of people who have tested positive climbing to 84 residents and staff as of Friday.

“My greatest fear was that this virus would make its way into our long-term care homes,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a statement.

“I was so sad to learn of this devasting loss of life.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working with Northwood to implement an emergency plan to isolate the virus and protect your loved ones.”


Tweet This

Advertisement

1:54Concerns for doulas amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Concerns for doulas amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As of Saturday,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleB.C and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site
Next articleSome American states will lift coronavirus restrictions in coming week, says Trump

More Articles Like This

B.C and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Health officials in British Columbia and Saskatchewan are advising people to self isolate if they're returning from an area of Alberta where...
Read more

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

News Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in the province as a result...
Read more

One more COVID-19 case in Northern B.C.

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Saturday and said residents should not expect large events...
Read more

Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

News Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19. That now means seven people have died in the province as a result...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv