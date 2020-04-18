Nova Scotia reports 3 deaths at Northwood Manor in Halifax due to COVID-19

Nova Scotia has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19.

That now means seven people have died in the province as a result of the disease.

All three deaths occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax on Friday.

The facility has seen an extraordinary spike in cases with the number of people who have tested positive climbing to 84 residents and staff as of Friday.

“My greatest fear was that this virus would make its way into our long-term care homes,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a statement.

“I was so sad to learn of this devasting loss of life.

“We are working with Northwood to implement an emergency plan to isolate the virus and protect your loved ones.”



