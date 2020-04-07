nova-scotia-reports-province’s-first-death-connected-to-covid-19

The first death connected to COVID-19 has been recorded in Nova Scotia.

According to the province, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the eastern zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“I had hoped this day would never come and I’m deeply saddened that a Nova Scotia family is going through this,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends who are grieving today.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this.”

The province says the woman was in her 70s, and had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday in hospital.

The premier offers his condolences to her family in a news release this morning. A full update is coming later.

— Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) April 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Long-term care directives announced as Nova Scotia nears 300 COVID-19 cases

Chief public health officer Dr.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS