Health

Nova Scotia reports province’s first death connected to COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
nova-scotia-reports-province’s-first-death-connected-to-covid-19

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Group of First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

VANCOUVER — A group of British Columbia First Nations says it will appeal a decision on the the Trans Mountain...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP investigating armed robbery in La Glace

La GLACE, A.B. - The Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Fas...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

City of Fort St John to rescind 2020 Rate Increases for Water amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting, on Monday, Council looked at...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The first death connected to COVID-19 has been recorded in Nova Scotia.

According to the province, a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions died in hospital in the eastern zone as a result of complications related to COVID-19.

“I had hoped this day would never come and I’m deeply saddened that a Nova Scotia family is going through this,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement. “My deepest condolences go to the family and friends who are grieving today.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“This virus is dangerous. We have to work to slow it down to protect ourselves, those we love and everyone in our communities so that no other family has to suffer a loss like this.”

The province says the woman was in her 70s, and had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday in hospital.
The premier offers his condolences to her family in a news release this morning. A full update is coming later.

— Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieTV) April 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Long-term care directives announced as Nova Scotia nears 300 COVID-19 cases

Chief public health officer Dr.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTrudeau to offer coronavirus pandemic update as millions apply for CERB

More Articles Like This

Trudeau to offer coronavirus pandemic update as millions apply for CERB

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. According to his official...
Read more

More Canadians afraid of becoming sick with COVID-19: poll

Health Global News - 0
A new poll suggests a growing number of Canadians are frightened of the prospect of contracting the novel coronavirus. Sixty-four per cent of Canadians said...
Read more

What you need to know about the unproven malaria drug for coronavirus treatment

Health Global News - 0
Some politicians and doctors are sparring over whether to use hydroxychloroquine against the new coronavirus, with many scientists saying the evidence is too thin...
Read more

Hospitalizations say more about COVID-19 spread than recovery stats, some experts say

Health Global News - 0
Scientists who track the growth of pandemics say some figures provided by public health officials tell more about the spread of the novel coronavirus...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv